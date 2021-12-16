At least two people were killed and 14 were wounded in an explosion at a refrigerant manufacturing plant in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district on Thursday, The Indian Express reported.

The blast took place at the Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited plant at the Goghamba village in Panchmahal around 10 am. Both the persons who died were workers at the factory.

The sound of the blast was heard several kilometres away from the spot, according to the police.

Panchmahal Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said that a team of fire officials was attempting to find out if there were people trapped inside the plant.

“Details on the nature of the blast have not yet been confirmed,” Patil said.

At least three workers who are critically wounded have been taken to a hospital in the nearby Halol town.

Visuals tweeted by ANI showed firefighters attempting to bring the blaze under control.

Fire tenders from the towns of Godhra, Halol and Kalol have been rushed to the spot to control the blaze, the Hindustan Times reported.

The factory where the blast took place is Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited’s largest refrigerant plant in the country, according to The Indian Express. The plant started operations in 1989.