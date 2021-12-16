The big news: Opposition continues to demand minister Ajay Mishra’s removal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC sought a permanent solution for Delhi’s pollution woes, and Indrani Mukerjea claimed that her daughter Sheena Bora is alive.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Union minister Ajay Mishra is a criminal, he should be sacked, says Rahul Gandhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi accused the Opposition members of deliberately stalling work as both the Houses were adjourned for the day.
- SC asks Delhi’s air quality panel to seek permanent solution from experts, citizens: The Commission for Air Quality Management said it has revoked the ban on certain industries in Delhi-NCR.
- I have been told my daughter Sheena Bora is alive, Indrani Mukerjea claims in letter to CBI, say reports: Accused of killing her daughter, Mukerjea has been in jail since 2015.
- Akhilesh Yadav announces alliance with uncle Shivpal Yadav for 2022 UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav said that the policy of taking regional parties along is constantly strengthening the Samajwadi Party.
- ‘Metro man’ E Sreedharan quits active politics, says he was never a politician: The former Delhi Metro chief had joined the BJP in March and contested the Kerala Assembly polls, but lost the Palakkad seat to a Congress candidate.
- On Gurugram namaz row, plea in SC seeks contempt action against Haryana chief secretary, DGP: The petition said the state officials have failed to take action against Hindutva groups that are preventing Muslims from offering Friday prayers.
- No Covid-19 deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh due to oxygen shortage, claims state health minister: Jai Pratap Singh said that death certificates of none of the 22,915 coronavirus victims in the state mentioned oxygen shortage as the cause.
- High Court declines BJP’s plea on deployment of central forces for Kolkata civic polls: The saffron party had claimed that its candidates were being threatened and pressured into withdrawing nominations.
- Army chief MM Naravane takes charge as chairperson of Chiefs of Staff Committee: This was the seniormost post in the armed forces before the designation of the chief of defence staff was created two years ago.
- Feminist author and activist bell hooks dies at 69: Born as Gloria Jean Watkins, she gave herself the pen name after her great grandmother. She spelled the words in lower case to establish her own identity.