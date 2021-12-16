Delhi on Thursday registered 85 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day count since July 31, The Indian Express reported.

The Covid-19 test positivity rate in the city was 0.15% on Thursday. This was the highest figure since June 28. On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 0.10%, according to ANI. The test positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of those who have been tested overall.

A total of 56,027 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. The number is lower than those in September and October, when about 75,000 tests were being conducted every day, according to The Indian Express.

The national capital, however, reported zero deaths for the eighth consecutive day.

Hospital occupancy remains low, as 8,799 out of 8,987 hospital beds are currently vacant. A total of 202 persons are in home isolation.

Delhi currently has 475 active cases and 38 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have been low for the past several months. However, the Capital was badly hit during the second wave of the pandemic in April and May. At the time, the city reported severe shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen, and several people had to make calls on social media for medical supplies.