Top 10 Omicron updates: US president warns of winter of ‘severe illness and death’ for unvaccinated
The United Nations said countries should quickly move towards the goal of vaccinating 40% of the population of the world before the end of 2021.
Here are the latest updates on the new coronavirus variant:
- United States President Joe Biden on Thursday warned Americans that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is going to spread more rapidly in the country, AFP reported. He added that a winter “of severe illness and death” awaits the unvaccinated. The president urged citizens to get booster shots as soon as possible.
- India has reported 87 cases of the Omicron variant so far. Of these, Maharashtra has 32 cases, Rajasthan has 17, Delhi has 10 and Karnataka has eight.
- The World Health Organization’s Regional Director for South-East Asia, Poonam Khetrapal Singh, said on Thursday that the Omicron should not be dismissed as a mild variant, ANI reported. She added that based on the limited evidence available at present, Omicron seems to spreading faster than previous variants of Covid-19. “Emerging data from South Africa suggest an increased risk of re-infection with Omicron, but more data are needed to draw firmer conclusions,” she told the news agency.
- None of the patients detected with the Omicron variant in Delhi have severe symptoms, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, according to The Hindu.
- In West Bengal, a seven-year-old boy, who was the state’s first Omicron patient, was discharged from a hospital in Malda district on Thursday after testing negative for the infection, PTI reported, quoting a health department official.
- The health ministers of G7 countries on Thursday said the Omicron variant was the “biggest current threat to global public health”. The ministers, at a meeting focused on the variant, highlighted the importance of equitable access to vaccines, treatments and genome sequencing.
- The United Kingdom registered a record 88,376 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, The Guardian reported. The Omicron variant is causing a surge in cases in the country, AFP reported.
- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on countries to quickly move towards the goal of vaccinating 40% of the population of the world before the end of the year, AP reported. “Vaccine inequity is giving variants a free pass to run wild,” he said.
- In South Africa, officials asked citizens to get vaccinated before attending festive gatherings and travelling amid a rise in cases driven by the Omicron variant, according to AP.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 27 crore people and caused more than 53 lakh deaths since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.