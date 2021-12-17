Here are the latest updates on the new coronavirus variant:

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday warned Americans that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is going to spread more rapidly in the country, AFP reported. He added that a winter “of severe illness and death” awaits the unvaccinated. The president urged citizens to get booster shots as soon as possible. India has reported 87 cases of the Omicron variant so far. Of these, Maharashtra has 32 cases, Rajasthan has 17, Delhi has 10 and Karnataka has eight. The World Health Organization’s Regional Director for South-East Asia, Poonam Khetrapal Singh, said on Thursday that the Omicron should not be dismissed as a mild variant, ANI reported. She added that based on the limited evidence available at present, Omicron seems to spreading faster than previous variants of Covid-19. “Emerging data from South Africa suggest an increased risk of re-infection with Omicron, but more data are needed to draw firmer conclusions,” she told the news agency. None of the patients detected with the Omicron variant in Delhi have severe symptoms, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, according to The Hindu. In West Bengal, a seven-year-old boy, who was the state’s first Omicron patient, was discharged from a hospital in Malda district on Thursday after testing negative for the infection, PTI reported, quoting a health department official. The health ministers of G7 countries on Thursday said the Omicron variant was the “biggest current threat to global public health”. The ministers, at a meeting focused on the variant, highlighted the importance of equitable access to vaccines, treatments and genome sequencing.

The United Kingdom registered a record 88,376 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, The Guardian reported. The Omicron variant is causing a surge in cases in the country, AFP reported. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on countries to quickly move towards the goal of vaccinating 40% of the population of the world before the end of the year, AP reported. “Vaccine inequity is giving variants a free pass to run wild,” he said. In South Africa, officials asked citizens to get vaccinated before attending festive gatherings and travelling amid a rise in cases driven by the Omicron variant, according to AP. Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 27 crore people and caused more than 53 lakh deaths since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.

