Tensions erupted in Karnataka’s Belagavi city on Friday after a group of men allegedly damaged a statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna. A purported video of a man pouring ink on Maratha ruler Shivaji’s statue in Bengaluru has also fueled a fresh round of tensions regarding the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra, NDTV reported.

Belagavi is situated on the border between the two states.

A crowd gathered outside a police station in Belagavi after the statue of Rayanna was damaged, The Hindu reported. Rayanna was a 19th century warrior of the erstwhile princely state of Karnataka and had participated in a rebellion against British rule in 1824.

In another part of the city – Sambhaji Circle – a group of activists staged a protest, seeking the arrest of those who desecrated Shivaji’s statue, according to NDTV. Violence erupted during the protests and more than 12 government vehicles were damaged, the news channel reported.

The police have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits gathering of four or more people, in Belagavi till 6 pm on Saturday, according to PTI.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned the violence and directed the state’s Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to take strict action against the miscreants, The Hindu reported.

Jnanendra said that first information reports had been registered in connection with the incidents and some suspects had been taken into custody.

Jnanendra said that Shivaji and Rayanna were symbols of pride for the country and by damaging their statues miscreants had tried to disturb the peace between Karnataka and Maharashtra.