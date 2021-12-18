At least 14 people died and 15 were injured in a blast in the Pakistani city of Karachi on Saturday, Dawn reported.

The explosion occurred near Paracha Chowk in the city’s Shershah locality. Station House Officer Zafar Ali Shah said that the blast took place in a drain under a private bank. He added that the bank had given a notice to vacate the premises to allow for the cleaning of the drain.

A bomb disposal squad of the Karachi Police said that the explosion took place due to the leakage and accumulation of gas in the drain. A police spokesperson said that there was no evidence to suggest that the blast was a terrorist act.

Among those who died in the incident was Dilawar Khan, the father of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party’s Alamgir Khan, The Express Tribune reported.

BREAKING NEWS: At least eight people have died so far and scores of others were reportedly injured in a blast in Karachi's Shershah Paracha Chowk area on Saturday.



Rescue officials rushed to the scene soon after to shift the injured to nearby hospitals. #etribune #Breaking pic.twitter.com/zVyouz4uEa — The Express Tribune (@etribune) December 18, 2021

A spokesperson for the bank offered condolences to the families of those who died.

“Currently, the focus of the bank is to work closely with the authorities in facilitating all rescue and relief efforts and provide support to the families of the affected,” the spokesperson said.

Sindh province Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also expressed grief over the loss of lives. He directed the Karachi commissioner to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident, and told the province’s chief secretary to ensure medical care for the injured.