Voting began at 7 am on Sunday in all the 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation amid tight security arrangements, reported PTI.

State Election Commission Secretary Nilanjan Sandilya said that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure free and fair elections. He said that voting is being held at 4,959 polling booths and will end at 5 pm.

A total of 1,139 polling booths have been declared sensitive, The Indian Express reported. The counting of votes will take place on December 21.

Voting begins for Kolkata civic polls, visuals from ward no. 93 Govindpuri Primary School



Voting will be held in 1,776 polling stations. Counting of votes will take place on Dec 21 pic.twitter.com/pMxncj8sKs — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

Voting begins for Kolkata civic polls, visuals from ward no. 134 APJ Abdul Kalam English Medium School



Counting of votes will take place on Dec 21 pic.twitter.com/8JvLKiNm85 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

The Trinamool Congress is contesting to retain the civic board for the third consecutive time. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are also in the fray.

A police officer told PTI that about 23,000 personnel have been deployed across the city. Route marches and area domination exercises were being conducted. He said that over 200 police pickets have also been set up at crucial points across Kolkata for Sunday’s polls.

“We want to ensure that the elections are totally peaceful and we have strengthened vigil in Kolkata, Salt Lake, Howrah, and North and South 24 Parganas districts for that purpose,” the police official added.

In the run-up to the polls, the BJP had filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding that Central Armed Police Force personnel be deployed during the elections. The Supreme Court, however, had refused to entertain the plea and told the party to approach the Calcutta High Court.

Following this, the BJP moved the Supreme Court again after the Calcutta High Court also rejected its plea for deploying Central Armed Police Force personnel during the civic body elections.

The BJP had also filed a petition to stay the civic body polls. However, on Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court had refused to stop the elections.