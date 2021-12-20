Domestic benchmark indices plunged on Monday morning as Sensex dropped over 1,000 points and Nifty fell below the 16,700-mark.

At 11.05 am, the Sensex stood at 55,769.13 – 1,247.45 points, or 2.19% below the previous closing. The Nifty 50 was at 16,605.10 – down by 375.90 points, or 2.21%.

Stocks of Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank were leading the losses incurred on the Nifty 50. Among those suffering the most losses on the Sensex are Bajaj Finance, IndusInd, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra, and Axis Bank.

Bajaj Finance suffered losses on both the indices after dropping close to 4%.

Chief investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services VK Vijayakumar told PTI that the rise in inflation, hawkish central banks, surge in Covid-19 cases, consistent selling by foreign institutional investors and a slow growth momentum affected the markets.

“These negative factors persist, causing concerns about further downtrend in the market, particularly if FIIs continue to sell,” Vijayakumar said. “But negative sentiments are unlikely to last long. Omicron variant, though fast spreading, has not proved to be highly virulent as feared. Also, FIIs [foreign institutional investors] will turn buyers soon when valuations become attractive.”

Asian markets also recorded losses with Japan’s Nikkei trading around 600 points, or 2.19%, below the previous day’s closing at 11.20 am. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng had also plunged 321.26 points and was trading around 1.4% lower.

However, the rupee made gains on Monday and was trading at 0.18% higher as of 10.28 am.