The big news: Nagaland Assembly passes resolution to repeal AFSPA, and nine other top stories
Lok Sabha passed a Bill to link Aadhaar with voter IDs despite Opposition protests, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was questioned by ED in Panama Papers case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- After civilian killings, Nagaland Assembly passes resolution to repeal AFSPA from the North East: The resolution moved in condemnation of the killing of 14 civilians by security forces in the state’s Mon district earlier this month, was passed unanimously, which means that Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs of the state also supported it.
- Lok Sabha passes Bill to link Aadhaar with voter IDs despite Opposition protests: The Bill was passed in the Lower House through a voice vote after a brief period of discussions, during which some members of the Opposition demanded that the draft law should be referred to a parliamentary panel.
- Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan questioned by Enforcement Directorate in Panama Papers case: The case pertains to document leaks from law firm Mossack Fonseca which had revealed details about hidden offshore wealth of top leaders and celebrities. Officials said that the actor was questioned for five hours for alleged foreign exchange market violations.
- Heroin worth about Rs 400 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast, six men held: The statement said that the joint operation was carried out after the anti-terrorism squad received a tip-off that the boat would reach around 35 nautical miles off the Jakhau coast.
- Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar acquitted in 2019 car crash case in which complainant was injured: The woman’s family had alleged that the expelled BJP leader was behind the accident which killed two of her relatives, including a witness in the rape case.
- Muslim youth beaten to death in Haryana’s Palwal district: Two of the accused – Vishal and Akash – were arrested on December 18 after a video of the assault went viral. The Haryana Police are looking for the main accused, Kalua. In the video, one of the men thrashing Khan can be heard repeatedly saying, “Hum Hindu hain [I am a Hindu].”
- Five Opposition parties skip meeting with Centre to discuss suspension of 12 MPs: Fifteen Opposition parties have been protesting against the suspension for the last two weeks and have now intensified their agitation.
- Police arrest two RSS workers for killing of SDPI leader: The two accused persons – Prasad and Ratheesh – hail from Mannancheri, the same village as the victim.
- Pro-Beijing candidates win Hong Kong Legislative Council polls: In March, Beijing had passed a “patriots governing Hong Kong” resolution that changed the composition of the Legislative Council – the city’s mini Parliament that makes and amends laws for the region. Just 30.2% of eligible voters turned out to vote, the lowest since 1997.
- Toll from Typhoon Rai increases to 208, over 3 lakh flee homes in Philippines: Over half of the deaths reported were from the Visayas region in the central part of the Philippines, Reuters reported. The region includes the Bohol province, which has some of the country’s most popular tourist spots.