The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were on Wednesday adjourned sine die, which marked the end of the Winter Session of Parliament, one day before its schedule, reported PTI. The session had begun on November 29.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla spoke about the performance of the two Houses.

The Upper House witnessed repeated disruptions because 12 Rajya Sabha members from five Opposition parties were suspended for the rest of the session on November 29. The decision was taken because they had allegedly obstructed the functioning of the Rajya Sabha on the last day of the Monsoon Session in August.

In his brief remarks, Naidu said that the performance of the Rajya Sabha was below its potential, NDTV reported. “I urge you to introspect and reflect how this session could have been different and better,” he told the MPs. “I don’t want to speak elaborately on the course of the session that would lead me to make a very critical view.”

He also stressed that MPs should follow rulings, regulations and procedures of the House.

“Rajya Sabha has clocked productivity of 47.90% during the 18 sittings of the Winter Session that concluded today,” Naidu said, according to ANI. “Out of the total scheduled sitting time of 95 hours 6 minutes, the House could discharge business only for 45 hours 34 minutes.”

The session lost 49 hours and 32 minutes because of disruptions. This session’s productivity of 47.90% is the fifth lowest among that of the 12 sessions presided over by Naidu over the past four years.

On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien was also suspended from attending the rest of the Winter Session. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion for the suspension, alleging that O’Brien had thrown a copy of the Parliament rule book at the Chair of the Upper House during a discussion on a Bill about electoral reforms.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the House witnessed a record 204% productivity on December 2.

However, the session lost 18 hours and 48 minutes because of protests by Opposition MPs on price rise and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

“The overall productivity of the Lok Sabha was 82%,” Birla said.

The Winter Session saw 18 sittings of MPs and important draft laws, including the Bill to repeal the farm laws, and the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, were passed.

After over a year of protests by farmers against the three new agricultural laws, on November 29, the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, was cleared within minutes of it being introduced in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. But the Opposition had objected to the lack of discussion, pointing out that a debate was allowed on the five or six occasions when a law had been scrapped.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, proposed to link Aadhaar with voter identity cards. It will also allow electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar numbers of people who want to register as voters to establish their identity.

The proposed law received heavy criticism from parliamentarians of Opposition parties. But the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Bill by a voice vote amid a walkout by Opposition MPs. A day before that, the Lok Sabha had passed the draft law despite continuous criticism from members of the Lower House.

