The Uttarakhand Police on Thursday registered a case in connection to the provocative speech against Muslims at a religious conclave in Haridwar. However, the first information report names just one person – former Shia Waqf board chief Jitendra Narayan Tyagi. He had changed his name from Wasim Rizvi after converting to Hinduism on December 6.

The police said “others” had been mentioned in the FIR and more names would be included later, reported The Indian Express. No arrest has been made so far.

The FIR was filed on a written complaint by a local resident.

“The person who gave us the complaint gave only one name, that of Rizvi, and mentioned others as unidentified as he did not know their names,” Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told The Indian Express. “Naming only one person was not a conscious decision and we will be adding more names once the investigation starts.”

In a tweet, the Uttarakhand Police said they took note of the videos of the event that went viral.

“Taking cognisance of the video that is going viral on social media for spreading hatred by giving provocative speeches against a particular religion, a case has been registered against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A IPC in Kotwali Haridwar and legal proceedings are in progress,” read a tweet by the Uttarakhand Police.

Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code refers to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.

In the videos cited by the police, Hindutva group members and seers could be seen calling for violence against Muslims. The speeches were made at the “Dharm Sansad” event held in Haridwar between December 17 and December 19.

Several seers had openly called for genocide against Muslims and asked Hindus to buy weapons.

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, who has in the past made several extremist comments, said: “Economic boycott [against Muslims] will not work...No community can survive without picking up weapons...And swords won’t work, they look good only on stages. You need to update your weapons...More and more offsprings and better weapons, only they can protect you.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwini Upadhyay, who had been arrested in August in connection with an event where inflammatory slogans calling for violence against Muslims were shouted at a rally in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, had attended the conclave. He presented a “bhagwa samvidhaan”, or a saffron constitution, at the event.

He referred to Saraswati as his “friend and guru”.

Pooja Shakun Pandey, who is also known as Annapurna and is an office-bearer of Hindutva organisation Hindu Mahasabha, declared at the event that she would take up arms to protect the Hindu religion from Muslims.

“We are ready to kill them even if we end up in jail,” she added. “Even if we have an army of 100 people and if we manage to kill 20 lakh of them, we will win.”

Later, those who organised the event defended themselves.

“I am not ashamed of what I have said,” Hindu Raksha Sena’s Prabodhanand Giri told NDTV. “I am not afraid of police. I stand by my statement.”

Hindu Mahasabha’s Annapurna said the constitution was wrong. “Indians should pray to Nathuram Godse,” she told the news channel.