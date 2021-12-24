Amid the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the number of single-day cases of the disease detected in Delhi and Mumbai has more than doubled in a week, showed government data.

On Friday, Delhi reported 180 new coronavirus cases, while a week back, the national Capital had registered 69 new cases. Meanwhile, Mumbai logged 683 new infections on Friday, while on December 17, 295 cases were detected in the city.

Delhi’s single-day case count on Friday was the highest since June 16, while Mumbai reported the most number of cases since October 6, NDTV reported.

Overall, Maharashtra reported 1,410 new coronavirus cases on Friday. As many as 20 new cases of the Omicron variant were reported. Active cases in the state have risen to 8,426 from 6,903 a week ago.

The state government on Friday evening announced new guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus, ANI reported. As per the guidelines, a night curfew will be imposed in the state from Friday night. More than five people will not be allowed to gather in public places between 9 pm and 6 am.

Restaurants, gyms, spas and cinema halls will be allowed to operate at 50% occupancy. Only 100 persons will allowed in weddings at indoor venues, while 250 persons will be allowed to attend outdoor weddings.

The cap of 100 people in indoor spaces also applies to other social, political and religious events, according to the guidelines.

On Tuesday, Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, had announced guidelines for celebrations New Year and Christmas in public spaces.

A 50% occupancy will be allowed in venues with closed spaces, while the civic body imposed a 25% limit on attendees for outdoor events. The BMC also made it compulsory for event organisers to get a written permission from authorities if more than 200 people are invited.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the state government is increasing staff strength to manage patients in home isolation, and is also working on creating a buffer stock of medicines for two months, ANI reported.

“We are arranging medical oxygen and 15 oxygen tankers will be delivered to us in the next three weeks, “Kejriwal said.