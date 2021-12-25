Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Chowgam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday morning, the police said. The militants have not been identified, but the police claimed that they were affiliated to terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

An unidentified police official told PTI that the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Chowgam on Saturday morning after they received information about the militants being present there.

A gunfight ensued after the militants opened fire at the security personnel, the police official said.

On Friday, the security forces in Anantnag district killed a suspected militant, who they said was a member of terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, the Hindustan Times reported. Two people were also arrested in Budgam on allegations of being connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba.