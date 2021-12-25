The big news: Hindutva groups disrupt Christmas events in two states, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: 22 farm unions launched a political party ahead of the Punjab elections, and the Centre sent teams to 10 states with a high Covid caseload.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Hindutva supporters disrupt Christmas prayers in Gurugram school, shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Another Hindutva group disrupted Christmas celebrations in a school in Karnataka. Both groups claimed that their actions were based on allegations that religious conversions were happening at the events.
- 22 farm unions launch a political party ahead of Punjab Assembly elections: The party named Samyukta Samaj Morcha will contest on all 117 seats in the state Assembly.
- Centre to send teams to 10 states with high Covid caseload, low vaccination rates amid rising Omicron cases: The 10 states are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 757 Covid cases, highest single-day rise since October.
- Five leaders quit Trinamool Congress in Goa accusing it of trying to divide people on religious lines: The group includes former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Lavoo Mamledar, who had joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party just three months back.
- No plots of land in Assam encroached by foreigners, says minister: The response gains significance as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government has conducted widespread eviction drives to clear plots of government land of alleged encroachers.
- On farms laws, agriculture minister says ‘government moved a step back, will move forward again’: After over a year of farmer protests against the three new agriculture laws, they were repealed on December 1.
- Man killed in Ludhiana court blast was the bomber, say Punjab Police: Gagandeep Singh was also identified as a suspended police officer. He spent two years in jail following his arrest in 2019 in a drug trafficking case.
- BJP leader threatens to stop comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad: Faruqui had announced that he will perform in the city on January 9 after Telangana minister KT Rama Rao invited him and another comedian Kunal Kamra.
- Two suspected militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir gunfight with security forces in Shopian: The police claimed that they were affiliated to terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.
- Maharashtra announces fresh Covid curbs, restricts overnight gatherings: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also banned New Year celebrations in both closed and open spaces in the city.