Scroll.in has won the Ramnath Goenka Award in the Environment, Science and Technology category in broadcast media.

Team Scroll, including Sannuta Raghu, Nooshin Mowla, Sujit Lad, Omkar Phatak, Swati Ali, Dewang Trivedi, and Shibika Suresh, won the award for the show Eco India.

As part of the Eco India show, Scroll.in reported on women farmers in Maharashtra’ Marathwada region, and their efforts to take ownership of land and to tackle persistent droughts. The farmers received training from non-profit organisation Swayam Shikshan Prayog in taking informed decisions about crop patterns, food consumption patterns and the sale of their produce.

You can watch the video below:

Speaking about the award-winning report, Executive Producer Sannuta Raghu told The Indian Express that getting women to speak about their lives on camera was a major challenge. “It was difficult for them to talk about their problems and achievements without the fear of being judged by their community, especially the men,” she said.

In January 2020, former Scroll.in journalists Mridula Chari and Vinita Govindarajan had won the Ramnath Goenka journalism award for 2018 in the “environment, science and technology reporting” category. The award was for a series they reported for Scroll.in in April 2018 about the failures of pesticide regulation in India.

Meanwhile, the People’s Archive Of Rural India won the Ramnath Goenka Award for Environment, Science and Technology category in the print category for its series of 20 articles on climate change.

The team was led by journalist P Sainath and comprised 14 reporters, namely Shalini Singh, Sanket Jain, Ritayan Mukherjee, Vishaka George, Kavitha Muralidharan, Medha Kale, Parth MN, Urvashi Sarkar, Namita Waikar, Chitrangada Choudhury, Aniket Aga, Jaideep Hardikar, M Palani Kumar and Subuhi Jiwani.

PARI’s articles provided an overview of climate through the perspectives of farmers, labourers, fisherfolk and forest dwellers, among others.