Mumbai on Sunday reported 922 new coronavirus cases, the highest since June 4. The city has witnessed a steady rise in infections over the last six days.

The city’s test positivity rate stands at 2.6%, up from 1% a week ago. The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. The active caseload of the city now stands at 4,295 cases.

Mumbai has been registering a surge in Covid cases for two weeks. The city had reported 757 new infections on Saturday, 683 infections on Friday, 602 on Thursday, 490 on Wednesday, 327 on Tuesday and 204 on Monday.

Maharashtra reported 1,648 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, of which 31 patients were found to be infected with the Omicron variant. There are 141 cases of the new variant in the state.

On Friday, the Maharashtra government announced fresh curbs amid a rise in cases. It banned the gathering of more than five persons in all public places between 9 pm to 6 am.

According to the new guidelines that came into effect from Friday midnight, the guest limit was capped at 100 for indoor marriage ceremonies. The government also said that an outdoor venue cannot host more than 250 guests.

Similar restrictions will be applied for social, political and religious gatherings. Restaurants, gyms, spas, cinema halls and theatres can continue to operate at 50% capacity.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has already banned New Year celebrations in both closed and open spaces in the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi registered 290 new Covid-19 infections, which is the highest count since June 13, reported PTI. Sunday’s count is a 16% jump from Friday.

The Capital’s positivity rate has risen to 0.55%, reported PTI.

The Delhi government imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from Sunday. Many states have reimposed a night curfew as a precautionary measure amid the spread of the new strain.