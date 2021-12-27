At least six Maoists were killed in a gunbattle with security forces near the border between Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Monday morning, The Indian Express reported. The gunfight took place in the Pesalapadu forest area along the border between the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh and the Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

Greyhounds, a special forces unit of the Telangana Police, Chhattisgarh District Reserve Guards and Central Reserve Police Force conducted the joint operation.

The killed Maoists have not been identified yet, but include four women, unidentified police personnel told the The Indian Express.

Superintendent of Police of Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district Sunil Dutt told The News Minute that the police had received a tip-off that Maoists were attempting to attack security forces, after which combing operations were stepped up in the region.

“A group of Maoists were found near Pesanpadu forests in Sukma district of south Bastar [district in Chhattisgarh],” the official said. “The police teams were trying to neutralise them when they opened fire. This led to an exchange of fire around 6.30 am to 7 am.”

Dutt added that the police were still conducting combing operations in the area.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma described the operation as a successful one, PTI reported. He said that security forces dealt a heavy blow to the Maoists’ Kistaram area committee, which had allegedly carried out several deadly attacks.

“There are total five area committees of Maoists operating in Sukma,” Sharma said. “In the last six months, security forces have been successful in effectively controlling the activities of the Kerlapal and Konta area committees.”

He said that the Kistaram area committee has now been “significantly decimated”, and that the security forces’ next target will be to neutralise the two remaining committees at Katekalyan and Jagargunda.