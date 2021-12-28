The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on Tuesday approved two more coronavirus vaccines and one anti-viral drug for emergency use in India amid the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Twitter.

Serum Institute of India’s Covovax, Biological E’s vaccine Corbevax and United States-based pharmaceutical company Merck’s anti-viral pill molnupiravir were cleared by the Centre.

The approval came a day after the Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation recommended emergency use authorisation for Covovax, Corbevax and molnupiravir. The recommendations by the subject expert committee were sent to the Drug Controller General of India.

Covovax is the Indian version of US drug manufacturer Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based Covid-19 vaccine.

Hyderabad-based firm Biological E’s Corbevax is India’s first homegrown “RBD [receptor binding domain] protein sub-unit vaccine”, Mandaviya said in a series of tweets. He added, “It’s a hat-trick! It’s now 3rd vaccine developed in India!”

A senior government official, who did not want to be identified, had earlier told Scroll.in that the Centre has placed an advance order for 300 million doses of Corbevax with Biological E.

For restricted use in emergency situation. (1/5) — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, molnupiravir will be manufactured in India by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients with Covid-19, the health minister added.

The pill, developed with biotechnology company Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, showed a 30% reduction in hospitalisations and deaths in a clinical trial of high-risk individuals.

Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration authorised molnupiravir for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in adults.

Before this, six coronavirus vaccines – Serum Institute’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, Russia’s Sputnik V and the United States-made Moderna and Johnson and Johnson –have received emergency use authorisation from the Indian drug regulator.

As the country grapples with the prospect of another Covid wave, fuelled by the Omicron variant this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that India’s vaccination programme will be opened to children over the age of 15 from January 3. He also said that a “precautionary dose” would be administered to healthcare workers and those over 60 years old with co-morbidities, from January 10.

The newly-approved vaccines could be used as booster shots in the coming days, reports said.