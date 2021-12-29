Cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in India rose from 653 to 781 on Wednesday, data from the Union health ministry showed.

The most number of Omicron infections have been reported from Delhi (238), followed by Maharashtra (167) and Gujarat (73).

Breakup of the Omicron cases in India.

The health ministry has stated that 241 out of the 781 people who tested positive for the variant have recovered or migrated.

In all, India reported 9,195 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the country’s tally since the pandemic began last year to 34,808,886. The toll increased to 4,80,592 with 302 new fatalities.

The country’s active caseload currently stands at 77,002, and active cases increased by 1,546 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,43,15,35,641 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till now, with 64,61,321 doses administered in the past 24 hours.