Here are the latest updates on the new coronavirus variant:

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that restrictions could be imposed in Mumbai if the city’s positivity rate crosses 5%. “[It is] worrying to see the number of active cases increasing in the state [Maharashtra],” Tope said, according to ANI. “Mumbai’s positivity rate is at 4%...We are planning to administer vaccines to 15 to 18 year old children in schools.” Mumbai on Tuesday recorded a 70.2% (1,377 new cases in 24 hours) jump in its daily Covid-19 count when compared to the previous day’s figures. Maharashtra reported 2,172 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths. Of the total 167 Omicron cases in the state, 90 patients have been discharged. The number of patients infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in India rose from 653 to 781, data from the Union health ministry showed. The first cases of the new strain were reported in the country on December 2. Omicron has now spread to 21 states and Union Territories of the country. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that a negative Covid-19 test result or a final vaccination certificate would be made compulsory for attending events in the state on December 31, reported ANI. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked officials to review the state’s overall Covid-19 situation as cases continue to rise. She instructed authorities to identify containment zones in areas where more infections are being reported, reported PTI. “Covid-19 cases are on the rise...there are a few Omicron cases also,” she told officials at a meeting. “We may consider closing down schools and colleges for some time.” The Omicron variant continues to pose a “very high risk” to healthcare systems across countries, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. The global health body also warned that the Omicron variant was likely to spread faster than Delta. Experts have identified antibodies that neutralise the Omicron variant and other strains after targeting the areas that remain the same even as the coronavirus mutates, reported PTI. The study, published in the journal Nature, might help in developing vaccines and antibody treatments that could be effective against all the variants. The United States and many countries in Europe, including France, Greece, Italy, have recorded their highest daily surges in Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began in December 2019, reported BBC on Wednesday. Over 4,40,000 new cases were recorded in the United States on Monday, health officials said. The variant has now been detected in 108 countries and has triggered a fresh surge in cases and restrictions in several parts of the world. England and Wales in the United Kingdom on Tuesday registered close to 1,30,000 new Covid-19 infections, a record 24-hour count as cases of the new variant continue to increase, reported AFP. The Australian government may make immediate changes to the country’s Covid-19 testing rules to ease the pressure as cases surge in the country, reported Reuters. Poland reported 794 Covid deaths on Wednesday, which is the highest number of fatalities recorded in the country, the deputy health minister said, reported Reuters.