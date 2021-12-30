Six Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including two from Pakistan, on Wednesday were killed in separate gunfights in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Kashmir, the police said. A solider died and three security forces personnel were also injured in the Anantnag gunfight.

“Three Army jawans and a Jammu and Kashmir Police jawan got injured,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said, according to ANI. “Later, an Army jawan was martyred, while the rest are stable.”

The police were yet to ascertain the identity of two of the six militants.

6 #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in two separate #encounters. 4 among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as (2) #Pakistani & (2) local terrorists. Identification of other 02 terrorists is being ascertained. A big #success for us: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 29, 2021

In Anantnag district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam area after they received information about militants there.

The militants opened fire at the armed personnel, who retaliated. Three militants were killed in the gunfight that ensued. One of them was Pakistani, the police said.

In the second attack in Mirhama village of Kulgam district, three militants were killed in the gunfight, the police said. Two of them were local, whereas one of them was Pakistani.

Kashmir has seen a rise in gunfights between security forces and militants over the last week. On Sunday, five militants were killed in separate gunfights in Shopian, Pulwama and Anantnag districts.