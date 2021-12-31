Security forces on Friday killed three suspected militants in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, the police said. Three police officers and a Central Reserve Police Force member were also injured during the operation.

The gunfight took place when the police had gone to the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar to pick up a suspect, an unidentified police officer told Global News Service. When the police attempted to enter the suspect’s home, the militants fired at them.

According to police, one of the killed militants, identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather, was a member of terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. The police added that arms and ammunition along with other incriminating material were recovered from the site.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that Rather was involved in an attack in Srinagar’s Zewan earlier this month.

Three Jammu and Kashmir policemen died and at least 12 were injured after militants had attacked a police bus in Zewan area of Srinagar on December 13. The militants opened fire at the vehicle of the 9th battalion Indian Reserve Police, which was parked on the Pantha Chowk-Khonmoh Road.

“All terrorists involved in Zewan attack have been neutralised,” Kumar said in a tweet.