Here are the latest updates on the new coronavirus variant:

The Mumbai Police on Friday banned people from visiting beaches, open grounds, gardens, parks or other public places in the city from 5 pm to 5 am till January 15 in view of rising coronavirus cases in the city and the spread of the Omicron variant, ANI reported. Those who violate the rules will be booked under Section 188 (disobeying an order by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and National Disaster Management Act, an order said. Genome sequencing by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has found that 141 of 375 Covid-19 samples randomly collected from Mumbai residents between December 21 and 22 had an Omicron infection. The new variant accounts for 37.6% of the sequenced samples, as first reported in Scroll.in. None of the infected people had any travel history, officials said.

New Year’s Eve today marks the second anniversary of China alerting the World Health Organization about cases of “viral pneumonia” in Wuhan city. Currently, infections have hit record highs in the United States, Europe and Australia driven by the new variant of the virus. The Bengaluru City traffic police have decided to close all major roads, including MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Indiranagar, Koramangala, starting from 6 pm on New Year’s Eve, The Indian Express reported. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant also issued a new order prohibiting large gatherings of five or more people at public places from 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Saturday. After Bihar recorded its first Omicron case, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asked people to be alert, ANI reported. “We will hold a meeting today evening on the rising number of Covid-19 cases,” he said.

Siddharth Dhende, the former Pune deputy mayor, on Friday urged the city municipal body to shut down schools to ensure children do not contract Covid-19, The Indian Express reported. “In the last few days, PMC [Pune Municipal Corporation] has recorded a surge in the Covid-19 cases,” he said. “Also, the city has been identifying persons infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The possibility of a rapid spread of the new variant through children cannot be ruled out.”

The Centre has asked Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Jharkhand to remain vigilant following a significant rise in weekly Covid cases and positivity rate. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that 90% of people hospitalised with Covid-19 have not opted for vaccine boosters in the United Kingdom, Bloomberg reported. “I want to speak directly to all those who have yet to get fully vaccinated,” he said. “The people who think the disease can’t hurt them – look at the people going into hospital now, that could be you.”

South Korea on Friday said it will extend physical distancing guidelines for two weeks amid a surge of coronavirus cases, Reuters reported. “We should reserve sufficient beds that can cover some 10,000 cases a day, and we should also speed up booster shots and children’s vaccinations,” Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told an intra-agency meeting.

Meanwhile, South Africa on Thursday lifted overnight curfew restrictions as officials said the country may have passed the peak of its fourth wave of infections. A statement said that the Omicron variant, while highly transmissible, had led to lower hospitalisation rates than previous waves.