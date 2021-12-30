New coronavirus cases registered in Kolkata showed a 101.85% jump and those recorded in Mumbai rose by 46.25% on Thursday when compared to the previous day’s figures, data from health departments showed.

Mumbai registered 3,671 new cases in the past 24 hours, a rise by 1,161 new infections when compared to the previous day’s figure of 2,510. Kolkata reported 1,090 cases, a jump of 550 new Covid-19 cases from 540 cases recorded on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Maharashtra reported 5,368 new Covid-19 cases while West Bengal reported 2,128 new infections. West Bengal reported a test positivity rate of 5.47%, according to PTI.

The new cases in Maharashtra were 37.64% higher than Wednesday’s figure of 3,900 cases. The state reported 22 deaths in the past 24 hours, ANI reported. The current case fatality rate in the state is 2,12%.

Maharashtra has detected 450 Omicron cases till now, out of which 327 were detected in Mumbai alone. Further, 26 cases were found in Pimpri-Chinchwad city and 18 were found in Pune Rural.

Mumbai

The test positivity rate in Mumbai has risen sharply in the past three days, official data showed. The city on Thursday reported a positivity rate of 7.9%, as compared to 4.8% on Wednesday and 4.2% on Tuesday.

Mumbai, however, reported zero deaths due to the coronavirus on Thursday. The recovery rate in the city is currently 96%.

The financial capital currently has 11,360 active Covid-19 cases, while 7,49,159 persons have recovered from the disease.

Amid the spike in coronavirus cases, the Mumbai Police has issued an order banning new year parties in the open and closed spaces till January 7. Violators would be booked under Section 188 (disobeying an order by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and National Disaster Management Act, the police’s order said.

Delhi

Delhi registered 1,313 new coronavirus cases and zero deaths in the past 24 hours, ANI reported. The new cases are 42.25% higher than Thursday’s figure of 923 cases.

The Capital currently has 3,081 active coronavirus cases and 14,18,227 people have recovered from the disease in the city.

The test positivity rate in Delhi in the past 24 hours was 1.73%, according to ANI.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government announced a yellow alert after the positivity rate remained above 0.5% for two straight days.

Under the new set of restrictions that came into effect in the Capital on Tuesday, schools, colleges, cinema halls, banquet halls and gyms will remain shut. Shops and malls dealing with non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open according to the odd-even formula, based on their registration numbers between 10 am to 8 pm.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said that restrictions in the capital will remain at the “yellow alert” level for the time being, the Economic Times reported. Authorities will assess the situation for a while before taking a decision on any fresh curbs, according to the newspaper.