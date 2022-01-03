A Pakistani infiltrator trying to cross the Line of Control was killed in Keran sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Sunday, the Hindustan Times reported. India accused Pakistan of breaching the ongoing ceasefire between the two countries.

In February 2021, India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control after discussions between the director generals of military operations of the two countries. The declaration reaffirms the commitment of both the countries made during the 2003 ceasefire agreement and to address “each other’s core issues and concerns”.

“In a complete breach of the ongoing ceasefire understanding between the two armies across the Line of Control, and infiltration or BAT [Border Action Team] action was attempted in the Keran sector of Kupwara district on January 1,” said Major General Abhijit S Pendharkar on Sunday. “Swift action by the troops deployed at the Line of Control foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist, later identified as Mohd Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani national.”

Pakistan’s Border Action Team allegedly comprises personnel from the Army and some militants trained for cross-border operations.

The Army said that Malik had an AK-47 gun and a large quantity of ammunition, including seven grenades, India Today reported. They also recovered a Pakistani national identity card and vaccination certificate issued by the country’s Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination from him.

“This clearly establishes that Pakistan continues to sponsor cross border terror,” said Pendharkar, according to the Hindustan Times. “A hotline communication has been made to the Pakistan Army asking them to take back the body of the killed individual.”

Pendharkar said that Mailk was seen moving from areas that were under the control of the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control at 3 pm on Saturday.

“Ambushes were laid along likely routes that could be adopted by the intruder and movement was followed till 16.00 hours [4 pm],” an official said. “The ambush was sprung at the opportune moment and the infiltrator eliminated.”

Following the operation, members of the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have increased patrolling at the Line of Control, India Today reported.

The Border Security Force and Indian Army at the international border have been put on high alert, according to Inspector General Raja Babu Singh.