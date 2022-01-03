Here are the latest updates on the new coronavirus variant:

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday said that 84% of the coronavirus cases in the Capital in the last two days were of the Omicron variant, ANI reported. He added that Delhi’s positivity rate is currently 6.5%, and the city is expected to register about 4,000 new infections on Monday. The minister said that 202 persons are presently admitted to hospitals in the Capital. India has reported 1,700 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 till now, the Union health ministry said. A total of 639 persons have recovered from the disease or have been discharged from hospitals. Maharashtra currently has the highest number of Omicron cases (510), followed by Delhi (351) and Kerala (156). As many as 91% of coronavirus cases in Mumbai currently are asymptomatic, city civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal told NDTV. He added that none of the new Covid-19 patients on Sunday needed to be admitted to intensive care units, and only 56 patients needed oxygen beds. The Omicron variant of Covid-19 spreads rapidly but causes mild disease compared to the second wave, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said on Monday. Adityanath added that the disease is like a viral fever. “It is necessary to be cautious, but there is no need to panic,” the chief minister told reporters. More than 100 doctors in three hospitals of Kolkata tested positive for Covid-19 in the past day, PTI quoted a senior health official as saying on Monday. These include at least 70 medical practitioners from the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, 24 from the Chittaranjan Seva Sadan and Shishu Sadan and 12 from the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology. The health official said that the doctors have been asked to go into institutional quarantine. The test positivity rate in Goa crossed 10% on Monday and the state registered 388 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, NDTV reported. The state currently has 1,671 active cases. A large number of tourists had visited Goa in the past few days for Christmas and New Year celebrations. Rajasthan on Sunday imposed new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, under which a maximum of 100 will be allowed to attend marriage functions and other social events, PTI reported. Schools will be closed for classes 1 to 8 from January 3 to January 9 in Jaipur. Persons arriving in the state from abroad will have to undergo an RT-PCR test, while domestic travellers will have to show proof of vaccination or RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours. A crew member of cruise ship Cordelia travelling from Mumbai to Goa tested positive for Covid-19, ANI reported. Over 2,000 persons were on board the ship. The crew member of placed in isolation on the ship itself and the ship has now been harboured near the Mormugao Port cruise terminal in Goa. Coronavirus vaccination for children between 15 to 18 years of age began from Monday amid a surge of cases in India driven by the Omicron variant.For those aged between 15 and 17, Covaxin shots are being administered. For those 18 and above, both Covishield and Covaxin are being given. South Korea on Monday confirmed two deaths linked to the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Reuters reported. The two persons who died tested positive for the variant after their deaths. Officials, however, are still looking into the exact causes of their deaths.