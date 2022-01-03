A suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, said the police.

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Only 1 #terrorist neutralized. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/MGKwkrXf16 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 3, 2022

The gunfight took place in the Harwan area on the outskirts of Srinagar, PTI reported.

Kumar said on Monday afternoon that the operation was still on.

Parray was among the longest surviving militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and had been active since 2006, the Deccan Herald reported. He was on the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s most wanted list.

Parray was allegedly involved in the beheading of some civilians in Hajin area of Bandipora district in 2017-’18. He had reportedly been arrested twice and subsequently released.

Meanwhile, another suspected militant was killed in a separate gunfight with the police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel in the Gasu area in Srinagar. Security personnel recovered incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, from the spot, and a search operation is still underway.