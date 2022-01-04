Here are the latest updates on the new coronavirus variant:

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am till January 15, PTI reported. It also said that schools and colleges will be shut. Bars, cinemas halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums and zoos can operate at 50% capacity if all staff members are fully vaccinated. Though, no restrictions have been announced for political meetings or rallies. Meanwhile, 100 students of Patiala Medical College tested positive for the virus, India Today reported. The students have been asked to vacate their rooms immediately. Gujarat on Monday reported 1,259 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day count in seven months, News18 reported. The state also reported 16 more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the tally to 152. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said that he had tested positive for Covid, following which he isolated himself. He added that he was feeling uneasy since January 2 and suffered from fever and cold. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tested positive for the virus. He said his symptoms were mild. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that no lockdown would be imposed in the state, ANI reported. He added that the government officials are continuously monitoring the coronavirus situation in the state and testing rates will be increased soon. Chhattisgarh has not recorded Omicron cases till date. Owing to the rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, civic body schools will remain closed for Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 till January 31, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday, according to The Indian Express. However, students of Classes 10 and 12 will be allowed to attend in-person classes if parents approve. Meanwhile, municipal body chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said that strict restrictions will be imposed in Mumbai if the daily case count surpasses the 20,000-mark. The Centre will likely announce which vaccine has to be administered as the “precautionary dose” to the healthcare workers and citizens above 60 years of age with comorbidities, said Dr NK Arora, chief of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, India Today reported. “90% of us have got Covishield and 10% of adults have got Covaxin,” he said. “There are pros and cons to taking the same dose.” The United States on Monday reported over 10 lakh cases, The New York Times reported. However, the hospitalisations were growing at a slow rate, government data showed. While breakthrough infections were common with Omicron, vaccinated people have better protection against severe illness and death, according to data. Australia on Tuesday recorded 47,799 coronavirus cases, its highest since the pandemic started in 2020, Reuters reported. Hospitalisations in New South Wales state increased to 1,344, surpassing the previous record of 1,266 that was reported during the surge of cases driven by the Delta variant. Canada’s Ontario province on Monday imposed restrictions as officials warned of a “tsunami” of new coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant, Reuters reported. Schools funded by the government have been asked to go on remote-learning mode. In China’s Yuzhou city, more than 10 lakh residents were put under lockdown after three asymptomatic coronavirus cases were recorded, AFP reported.