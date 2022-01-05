Delhi is likely to report about 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, reported ANI. He said that the daily positivity rate in the national Capital was also expected to rise to nearly 10%.

The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has set in in India, Jain said, according to NDTV. “For Delhi, it is the fifth wave,” the health minister added.

Delhi has been witnessing an alarming rise in coronavirus cases over the last few days. On Tuesday, the city had recorded 5,481 new infections and the positivity rate stood at 8.37%. Just a week back, on December 27, Delhi had logged 331 cases with a positivity rate of 0.68%.

The rapid increase is seen amid the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease.

On Monday, Jain had said that the Omicron variant was now the dominant strain of infections in the city. He said that 81.28% of the coronavirus cases in the Capital in the last few days were of the Omicron variant.

On Wednesday, Jain said genome sequencing of all Covid-19 samples was not possible currently and only 300-400 such samples were being sequenced, reported PTI. Genome sequencing is being done to ascertain the variant of Covid-19.

The health minister said that there were around 15,000 active cases in the city, and only 14 patients were on ventilators, reported PTI. Jain added that the last time Delhi had over 15,000 active cases, the number of patients on ventilation was 20 times more.

Jain also said that the Delhi government has instructed private hospitals to increase the number of reserved beds for coronavirus patients to 40% from 10% of their capacity. He said about 2% of beds in government hospitals were occupied.

Government data showed that the number of patients in hospitals in Delhi has risen from 247 on January 1 to 531 on Tuesday. The number of patients on oxygen support has gone up from 94 to 168, and those on ventilators from four to 14 in the last three days.

The health minister added that the coronavirus testing in the city has increased. He said that 90,000 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

In view of the rising cases, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew in the city. Under the new guidelines, government employees, except those engaged in essential services, will be asked to work from home, while private offices will function at 50% capacity.