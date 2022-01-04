Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday announced a weekend curfew in the city in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant. At a press conference, he urged citizens to not move out of their homes on Saturdays and Sundays, except in case of emergencies.

Under the new guidelines, government employees, except those engaged in essential services, will be asked to work from home, while private offices will function at 50% capacity, Sisodia added.

Delhi has seen an alarming rise in daily coronavirus cases over the last few days. On Monday, the city recorded 4,099 new cases, while the positivity rate stood at 6.46%. Just a week back, on December 27, Delhi had logged 331 cases with a positivity rate of 0.68%. On Tuesday morning, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tested positive for the disease.

On Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the Omicron variant was now the dominant strain of infections in the city. He said that 81.28% of the coronavirus cases in the Capital in the last few days were of the Omicron variant.

However, at the press conference on Tuesday, Sisodia said that the trend of severity of Omicron cases in Delhi resembled what has been observed globally.

“There are nearly 11,000 active cases in Delhi, of which 350 patients are in hospitals,” Sisodia said. “Out of these, only 124 patients are on oxygen-supported beds, while seven are on ventilator support.”

The deputy chief minister added that while experts have said that Omicron infections result in milder symptoms and a quicker recovery than other variants, it was essential to take precautions to control its transmission.

Sisodia also said that buses and metros in Delhi will now be allowed to run at 100% capacity, but no passenger will be allowed without face masks. He said the decision was taken after the government’s last month’s move to allow only 50% occupancy led to long queues without physical distancing at bus stops and metro stations.