Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had to abort his visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur due to a lapse in his security arrangements, ANI reported, citing a statement from the Union home ministry. Modi’s convoy was stuck on a flyover for over 15 minutes as protestors had blocked the road to Hussainiwala village in Ferozepur district.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said it has sought a detailed report from the state government, and has asked Punjab authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the security lapse.

Modi landed in Bathinda on Wednesday morning and was scheduled to travel to Hussainiwala in a helicopter to visit the National Martyrs Memorial.

“Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out,” said the home ministry said in its statement.

However, as the weather conditions did not improve, it was decided that Modi would travel via road. The home ministry said that the Punjab director general of police had confirmed that necessary security arrangements had been made for the two-hour journey.

“Around 30 kms away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors,” said the ministry. “The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15 to 20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM.”

Modi then headed back to Bathinda airport.

Security breach in PM Narendra Modi's convoy near Punjab's Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district. The PM's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/xU8Jx3h26n — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

The home ministry said it was the Punjab government’s responsibility to make necessary arrangements for logistics and security. The state government also needed to keep a contingency plan ready, the ministry said.

“…in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed,” the ministry added.

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda condemned the Punjab government for the incident.

“It is sad that PM’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted,” he said on Twitter. In a seprate tweet, the BJP president alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi did not take phone calls to resolve the matter.

To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it.

Channi, however, denied that the incident was a security lapse.

“PM’s road plans were made at the last minute,” he told a Punjabi television channel, according to The Indian Express. “He was supposed to go by helicopter. I was up late at night overseeing security arrangements for his rally...70,000 chairs were put up for rally but only 700 people turned up.”

This was the first time in two years that Modi was scheduled to address a rally in Punjab, and for the first time since the three farm laws were repealed.