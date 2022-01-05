At least 16 people died and 26 were injured after a bus collided with a truck transporting gas cylinders in Jharkhand’s Pakur district on Wednesday morning, reported PTI, citing the police.

The accident took place around 8.30 am on Govindpur-Sahibganj state highway at Paderkola village in Amrapara police station area. The bus carrying 40 passengers was heading to Jasidih in Deoghar district from Barharwa in Sahibganj district, the police said.

Road accident between Bus and LPG laden truck in #Pakur, #Jharkhand .

10 killed and 25 injured in a horrific road accident.

We pray for the well being of the people. pic.twitter.com/UmxueQS6aH — Manoj Kumar (@ManojKu82371718) January 5, 2022

Civil Surgeon of Pakur district RD Paswan confirmed the toll and told PTI that at least three of the injured persons were in critical condition. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajit Kumar Vima said one of the critical patient has been transferred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

The front cabins of both the vehicles were severely damaged and the impact affected other parts of the vehicles too, trapping the passengers of the bus inside, reported The Telegraph. The passengers in the bus were rescued after the vehicle was dismantled using gas-cutters.

The police said that none of the gas cylinders in the truck exploded.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief and directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons.

“May god give peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss,” he tweeted.