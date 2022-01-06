

A member of the 16 Assam Rifles paramilitary battalion was killed on Wednesday and another was injured in a suspected improvised explosive device, or IED, blast in Manipur’s Thoubal district, the police said according to the Hindustan Times.

Superintendent of Police H Jogeshchandra told reporters that the explosive device was found near a reservoir of the Sangomsang Water Supply Works where 16 Assam Rifles personnel have been patrolling, NDTV reported.

The deceased soldier was identified as L Wangsu. The injured person, Pingku Das, is being treated at hospital.

Following the incident, the police have launched a combing operation, The Hindu reported. But, no arrests have been made so far.

Security forces in the state have been on high alert since November, when members of banned outfitsPeople’s Liberation Army and Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front ambushed an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur’s Churachandpur district. A colonel, his wife and son were among the seven persons killed by the militants.

A week before this incident, four police officers and a civilian were injured in a blast that took place in state capital Imphal.