The Union government has reimposed the Protected Area Regime in Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram amid “growing security concerns arising out of influx from neighbouring countries”, said the Manipur government on Wednesday.

This means that a foreigner intending to visit the three northeastern states would now require a Protected Area Permit in accordance with the Foreigners Protected Areas Order, 1958.

The order defines the whole of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand as protected areas.

The Centre had lifted the Protected Area Regime from Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram in 2011 to boost tourism.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmars communities since May 3, 2023. At least 258 persons have died and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the conflict broke out. There was an uptick in violence in the state in November.

On Wednesday, the Manipur government said that the movement of foreigners visiting the state will now be “closely monitored”.

Against this backdrop, the state government also stated that it would investigate claims made by an organisation named Kuki-Zo Council recently.

“Upon investigation, it has been found that no such organisation exists in Manipur,” said the government. “The origin and authenticity of this group are highly questionable.”

It added: “There is no district by the name Lamka, mentioned as a headquarters in Manipur. This raises strong suspicions regarding the external origins of such organisations that appear to operate outside legal and administrative frameworks.”

A first information report will be filed in the matter, said the state government.

“The people of Manipur are urged to exercise caution and not to pay heed to statements or claims from organisations of dubious origins, which have been surfacing recently with the apparent intention of creating confusion and unrest,” it said.

Kuki-Zomis in Manipur’s Churachandpur district have been using the name Lamka for the district headquarters.

In March, the Manipur Assembly had unanimously passed a legislation making the usage of names of places not authorised by the state government punishable by a prison term that could extend to three years and fines of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who belongs to the majority Meitei community, and the Central government have on multiple occasions held migrants from neighbouring Myanmar responsible for ethnic violence in the state.