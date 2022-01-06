Here are the latest updates on the new coronavirus variant:

Delhi is expected to record 14,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, reported PTI. Jain said the infection tally in the city was high as a large number of people were being tested for Covid-19. Meanwhile, officials said that family members of people who had died due to Covid-19 will get an additional one-time ex gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 from the Delhi Disaster Response Fund. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday will brief Election Commission of India officials on the Covid-19 situation, ANI reported. Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul will also attend the briefing. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are scheduled to go to polls in February-March. Bhushan reached the Election Commission office on Thursday morning to brief the officials. Maharashtra’s health department said it has stopped conducting genome sequencing of coronavirus samples after 55% of the samples in the last batch of genome sequencing were confirmed to be of the Omicron variant, reported ANI. The state government also said that a lockdown would be considered after medical oxygen demand in Maharashtra goes beyond 800 metric tonnes/day or more than 40% of Covid-19 beds in hospitals are occupied. The Delhi government has asked hospitals to increase beds dedicated for Covid-19 patients to 4,350 from the existing 3,316 in nine state-run facilities, ANI reported. On Wednesday, the city had recorded 10,665 coronavirus cases – 94.58% jump from Tuesday’s count. As many as 143 of the 1,827 passengers on board Cordelia cruise ship that returned to Mumbai from Goa tested positive for coronavirus, PTI reported on Thursday. On Monday, 66 passengers on the ship had contracted the infection. The ship was stopped and the travellers were not allowed to deboard until their test results arrived. As many as 230 resident doctors from various hospitals in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus over the last three days, said Ganesh Solunke, president of JJ Hospital according to ANI. Mumbai on Wednesday had reported 15,166 cases, its highest single-day spike in patients since the pandemic began in the country in 2020. Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus. She requested people who have come in her contact to get tested immediately. IIT Guwahati in Assam was declared a containment zone on Wednesday after 60 persons in the campus tested positive for coronavirus, ANI reported. The government has ordered the health officials to immediately test people who had come in touch with the patients. The Guwahati Police has to ensure that no person exits or enters the campus. The Haryana government announced fresh restrictions in Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, and Jhajjar districts, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. Only fully-vaccinated persons will be allowed in public spaces. The number of guests has been capped at 100 for marriages and 50 for funerals. Cinema halls, restaurants, bars, gyms, spas and club houses will operated at 50% capacity. Sports complexes, stadiums and swimming pools will be shut for general public. However, sportspersons will be able to train in these arenas. These restrictions were already in force in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat districts. The Centres for Disease Control in United States on Wednesday said that children between 12 and 17 years of age could take the Pfizer booster dose, The Washington Post reported. The directive came at a time when the country is witnessing more than seven lakh coronavirus cases every day. On Wednesday, 7,04,369 tested positive for the virus.