A look at the top headlines right now:

India makes 7-day quarantine mandatory for all international passengers: The new rules will come into effect from January 11. SC allows NEET admissions for this year under existing reservation criteria: A final verdict on the validity of criteria for determining the Economically Weaker Section quota will be passed in March. India’s economy estimated to grow at 9.2% in 2021-’22, says Centre: The growth is expected to take place mainly due to an improvement in the performance of the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. Amid allegations of security lapse, SC directs High Court to preserve PM’s travel records: The Centre issued a show cause notice to Bathinda SSP, said reports. Karnataka registers 67.9% rise in Covid cases from Thursday, Delhi logs 17,335 infections: Out of 8,449 cases in Karnataka, Bengaluru alone accounted for over 6,800 infections. Centre asks Delhi and adjoining districts to ramp up health facilities: AIIMS Delhi has put routine admissions, non-essential surgeries on hold to deal with rising Covid cases. NSCN (I-M) accuses Arunachal government of harming Naga interests, warns of ‘unpleasant incidents’: The armed group alleged that Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have failed to ‘fulfil the wishes of the Naga people’. Calcutta HC allows Gangasagar Mela, forms committee to oversee adherence to Covid protocols: The judges asked the authorities to make the public aware of the risks involved as the third wave of Covid-19 is sweeping across India. Varavara Rao’s medical bail extended till February 5: Citing the coronavirus situation, the Bombay High Court dismissed the National Investigation Agency’s request to extend the date of surrender only by a week. Omicron infections less severe than Delta, but not mild, says WHO: The World Health Organization chief said that a ‘tsunami of cases’ was overwhelming health systems around the world.