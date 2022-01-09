Days after the alleged security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur, the city’s senior superintendent of police was transferred on Saturday, India Today reported, citing a government order.

Harmandeep Singh Hans, a 2016 batch Indian Police Services officer, has now been posted in Ludhiana as the commandant of the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion. Narinder Bhargav will take over as the senior superintendent of police of Ferozepur, according to the government order.

Hans and other senior police and civil officials on Friday had appeared before a three-member panel constituted by the home ministry to inquire into the shortcomings of the security arrangements, PTI reported.

SSP Ferozepur removed by Punjab Govt. A fallout most likely of PMs roadblock.



Also, some last ditch police transfers by Punjab Govt just minutes before EC imposes model code of conduct.

Most will be changed anyway by EC. pic.twitter.com/PBZpz2E34m — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) January 8, 2022

A massive controversy erupted on Wednesday after Modi had to abort his visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur city as his convoy was stuck on a flyover for over 15 minutes after protestors had blocked the road to Hussainiwala village.

In an official release, the Union home ministry described the incident as a “major security lapse”. However, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi dismissed the claim and said there had been no threat to the prime minister’s security.

On Friday, the home ministry had also issued a show cause notice to Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Maluja. Modi had left by road for National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala after landing in Bathinda on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Punjab government also appointed a new director general of police for the state, The Indian Express reported. Viresh Kumar Bhawra, a 1987-batch Indian Police Services officer was appointed hours before the Model of Conduct came into effect in the poll-bound state.

Bhawra will replace Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, who was serving as the officiating director general of police, according to The Indian Express.

The Model of Conduct came into effect in Punjab on Saturday evening as the Election Commission announced Assembly poll dates for Punjab and four other states. The 117 seats of the Punjab Assembly will go to polls in a single phase on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10.