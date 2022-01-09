There is currently no plan for a lockdown in Delhi, and there will be no need for one if people wear masks, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Kejriwal made the statement amid rapidly rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi in the past two weeks. On Saturday, the Capital reported 20,181 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths due to the disease. This was the highest single-day rise in new cases since May 5, according to NDTV.

The rise in cases is believed to be linked to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The chief minister said that Delhi is expected to report about 22,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. He added that while the rising cases are a cause for worry, there is no need to panic.

Addressing an important press conference on COVID-19 situation in Delhi | LIVE https://t.co/iIPa3FZdHM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 9, 2022

Kejriwal said that in the previous Covid wave, about 20,000 infections were reported on May 7. “But on May 7, there were 341 deaths, while yesterday, there were seven fatalities,” he said. “There should not be even one [death], but this is a point of comparison.”

In a similar vein, the chief minister said that on May 7, about 20,000 beds in Delhi were occupied, while on Saturday, only 1,500 beds were occupied.

Kejriwal said that there was no reason to be fearful, but urged people to be responsible. He also asked residents not to leave their homes for the next few days unless there is a compelling reason.

“The government is trying to impose as few restrictions as possible, so that people’s livelihoods are not affected,” the chief minister said. He also urged people to get vaccinated, saying that this will ensure that even they get Covid-19, the symptoms will be mild.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will hold a meeting on Monday to review the Covid-19 situation along with experts and decide on the next course of action, Kejriwal added.

On January 4, the Delhi chief minister had said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and had isolated himself at home. In the week before that, he had taken part in at least four rallies in the poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Kejriwal on Sunday said that he has returned to work and thanked people for their good wishes.