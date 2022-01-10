Actor and comedian Bob Saget, best known for his role in the television sitcom Full House, died in the United States on Sunday. He was 65.

Saget’s death was confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which said that they had found the actor unresponsive in a hotel room at Ritz Carlton.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the Orange County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Saget was in Florida to perform as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour”, AP reported. He had performed in Orlando city on Friday and in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area on Saturday.

In his last Instagram post, he said that he was “back in comedy like I was when I was 26”.

He added: “I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”

From 1987 to 1995, Saget played the role of widowed father Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House and its sequel Fuller House from 2016 to 2020.

He also hosted the television show, America’s Funniest Home Videos, from 1989 to 1997.

The actor’s family in a statement said that it was “devastated” over Saget’s death, AP reported. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world,” the family said.

Several of Saget’s co-actors and comedians paid tributes to him on Twitter.

John Stamos, who acted with Saget on Full House, said that he was “broken” and “gutted” by the news of his death.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Candace Cameron Bure, who played the role of Saget’s daughter in Full House, said that she was at loss of words over the actor’s death. “Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life,” he said.

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

Television writer Norman Lear said that Saget was “as lovely a human as he was funny”.

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

Craig Thomas, co-creator of television sitcom How I Met Your Mother said that he was lucky to have worked with someone “so funny, soulful and kind”.