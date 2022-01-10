A Myanmar court on Monday sentenced civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in jail after finding her guilty of illegally possessing walkie-talkies and breaching Covid-19 restrictions, AP reported.

Last month, Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years imprisonment for provoking dissent against the military.

Suu Kyi, who has been charged in dozens of criminal cases, has been under house arrest since the military coup in February 2020. If she is found guilty of all the charges, she could be sentenced to prison for more than 100 years, AP reported.

On Monday, Myanmar military spokesperson General Zaw Min Tun confirmed the sentences given to Suu Kyi and said that she would remain under house arrest while proceedings of other cases against her continue, AFP reported.

Suu Kyi’s trials are closed to the media, AP reported. Her lawyers, who were previously providing information on the proceedings, were served with gag orders in October 2021.

Myanmar’s military has received widespread criticism from the international community for its proceedings against Suu Kyi after taking over the government.

The Army had staged a coup in February 2020 after it refused to accept the elected government, citing unsubstantiated allegations of fraud. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy had emerged victorious during the national elections.

It was also announced that the coup was the result of the government’s failure to delay the November 2020 election despite the outbreak of the coronavirus.