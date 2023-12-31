At least 151 soldiers from Myanmar fled to Mizoram after their camps in the neighbouring country were overrun by a pro-democracy militia, PTI reported.

An Assam Rifles officer said that members of Myanmar’s Army, also known as Tatmadaw, fled with their arms and approached the Indian Army at Tuisentlang village in Lawngtlai district on Friday, reported the Hindustan Times.

The militia is fighting the military junta that came back to power following a coup in February 2021. Since October, the militia has launched an expanding offensive and captured areas along the border with Mizoram.

On Saturday, the Assam Rifles officer said that the fighting between the Myanmar Army and the Arakan Army fighters has been intense for the past few days in areas close to the Indian border.

The officer said that some of the Myanmar Army personnel have been critically injured, adding that they are in the custody of the Indian Army at Parva in Lawngtlai district.

The soldiers will be sent back in a few days as talks are underway between the Ministry of External Affairs and Myanmar’s military government, the officer added.

In November, around 100 Myanmar soldiers had fled to Mizoram after pro-democracy armed groups attacked their camps.