The National Commission for Women on Monday said it has written to Twitter India to block actor Siddharth’s account over his tweet about badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Nehwal, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party last year, had on January 5 expressed concern about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy being stuck for several minutes on a flyover in Punjab. The Centre had said that the incident was a “major security lapse”.

In her tweet Nehwal had said: “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.”

Retweeting this post, Siddharth wrote, “Subtle cock champion of the world...Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna.”

The reference to pop icon Rihanna was an apparently related to her tweet in February last year in support of the farmers’ protest against the now repealed three agricultural laws. Rihanna’s tweet had drawn global attention to the protests as several prominent personalities from across the world then echoed her support for the farmers’ movement.

On Monday, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma criticised Siddharth’s tweet. “This man needs a lesson or two,” she said in a tweet. “Twitter India why this person’s account still exists? Taking it up with concerned police.”

A few hours later, the women’s panel said it has written to Twitter India seeking to block Siddharth’s account and to take action against him for posting such comments.

The National Commission for Women also said it has written to the Maharashtra director general of police to investigate the matter and register a first information report in the case.

As a controversy erupted, Siddharth clarified that he did not mean to disrespect anyone and his “subtle cock” tweet contained no kind of insinuation.

“Cock and bull,” he said. “That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading.”

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, singer Chinmayi Sripaada and other social media users criticised the actor.

“Sid you are a friend but definitely wasn’t expecting this from you,” Sundar said. “It’s very crass. I am sure uncle and aunty wouldn’t be proud of you. Don’t get carried with your hatred towards an individual.”

Sripaada also said that Siddharth’s comments are “really crass”.

