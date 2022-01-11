India registered 1,68,063 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday morning, taking the overall tally to 3,58,75,790 since the pandemic began in the country in January 2020. The number of new cases was 6.93% fewer than Monday’s count of 1,79,723 cases.

The active cases increased to 8,21,446 – the highest in 208 days, according to PTI. The daily positivity rate stood at 10.65%.

The nationwide toll rose to 4,84,213 as 277 persons died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

As many as 69,959 people recovered from the virus on Tuesday, taking the rally to 3,45,70,131. The recovery rate stood at 96.36%.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 increased to 4,461 from Monday’s tally of 4,033 infections. With this, the new strain is now present in all 28 states.

The most number of Omicron cases have been reported from Maharashtra (1,247) followed by Rajasthan (645). A total of 1,711 people have recovered or have been discharged from hospitals after having tested negative for the variant.

Delhi and Pune have been recording a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Capital recorded 19,166 new cases and the city’s positivity rate increased to 25% on Monday from the previous day’s 23.53%. Delhi currently has 65,803 active cases, of which 44,028 patients are in home isolation, the government data showed.

Owing to the rise in cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided to shut down restaurants and bars in the city. Only take away facility will be allowed at these outlets.

Pune reported its highest single-day jump of cases during the third wave as 6,464 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s count of 19,648 cases on Monday was 30% less than the previous day’s number of infections. The city recorded a dip in single-day case numbers for the second successive day.

However, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that the state was witnessing the third wave of the pandemic, PTI reported. He added that it could peak by the end of January.

Meanwhile, 152.89 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country since the vaccination drive began on January 16.