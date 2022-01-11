Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday killed two militants in a gunfight in the Kulgam district, the police said.

The alleged militants have been identified as 21-year-old Imad Muzaffar Wani and 20-year-old Abdul Rashid Thokar, The Times of India reported.

Wani was a resident of the Arigam village in the Kulgam district and had joined militancy last year. He was a “categorised terrorist” of militant outfit Al-Badr, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said.

“He was involved in attack on police personnel Mushtaq Waggay in Pulwama, on 19/12/21 in which he got seriously injured,” Kumar said.

Thokar hailed from the Hasanpora Tabela area in Kulgam and had been an active militant since December 5, according to The Times of India.

The gunfight took place after security forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the Hussanpora village in Kulgam, The Indian Express reported. A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, army and paramilitary forces subsequently cordoned off the village.

According to the police, the militants opened fire in an attempt to break the security cordon, after which the security forces returned fire.

On January 4 as well, security forces killed two alleged militants in a gunfight in the Kulgam district. The police claimed that they belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and in were involved in several incidents of terrorism.