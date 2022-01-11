A look at the top Covid-19 developments of the day:

The United States on Monday recorded 1.48 million, or 14.8 lakh, new cases of the coronavirus disease, the highest single-day count in any country, according to Johns Hopkins University. With this, the total cases count in the country has increased to 6,15,58,085. With 1,906 deaths being reported on Monday, the toll increased to 8,39,500. The Delhi government issued an advisory asking all hospitals to ensure that coronavirus patients with comorbidities are treated by specialists, reported PTI. The advisory noted that the city had reported 70 deaths from medical facilities since the last week of December. The new guidelines on international passengers making it mandatory for those arriving in India to undergo a 7-day quarantine came into effect on Tuesday. Those who test negative for the RT-PCR test conducted at the airport will have to quarantine, while passengers who test positive will be accommodated at an isolation facility. Their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. Dr NK Arora, the chairperson of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, said that Merck’s anti-viral pill molnupiravir should be given to senior citizens, particularly those with comorbidities, reported ANI. The pill reportedly reduces the risk of hospitalisations and deaths. Employees of all private offices in Delhi will work from home as the city’s disaster management authority announced new curbs on Tuesday to curb the rising coronavirus cases. However, firms that fall under the “exempted category” can continue to operate. Despite a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday said it would allow people to organise the bull-taming sport jallikattu during the Pongal festival starting from January 14. The sport will now be played amid strict coronavirus curbs. Singer Lata Mangeshkar has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 92-year-old has been admitted to intensive care unit of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and is being treated for mild symptoms. Several American states are allowing nurses and other health workers infected with the coronavirus to stay on the job if they have mild symptoms or none at all, reported AP. These states include California, Rhose Island and Arizona. Several hospitals have taken the decision to mitigate shortage of staff members and alarming increase in coronavirus cases in the country. China has locked down Anyang city, which has a population of 55 lakh, because of a Covid-19 outbreak, reported AP. This is the third Chinese city that has been locked after Xi’an and Yuzhou, impacting over 2 crore, people overall. India registered 1,68,063 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday morning, taking the overall tally to 3,58,75,790 since the pandemic began in the country in January 2020. The number of new cases was 6.93% fewer than Monday’s count of 1,79,723 cases. The active cases increased to 8,21,446 – the highest in 208 days. The daily positivity rate stood at 10.65%.