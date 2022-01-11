Singer Lata Mangeshkar has tested positive for the coronavirus, ANI reported on Tuesday. The 92-year-old has been admitted to intensive care unit, her niece Rachana Shah told the news agency.

Mangeshkar is being treated at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, according to India Today. She has mild symptoms of the disease.

“She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age,” said Shah, according to ANI. “Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers.”

In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to hospital for treatment of viral chest congestion.