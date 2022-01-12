The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed Justice (Retd) Indu Malhotra to head a five-member committee to investigate the alleged breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security on January 5 in Punjab, Bar and Bench reported.

Last week, Modi had to abort his visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur, which led to a massive controversy. His convoy was stuck on a flyover for over 15 minutes as protestors had blocked the road to Hussainiwala village in the district. The Centre had termed it a “major security lapse”.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that questions about the alleged security breach cannot be “left to a one-sided inquiry” and that a judicially trained mind was needed to oversee the investigation.

The director general of the National Investigation Agency, the Chandigarh director general of police, the additional director general of police (Security) Punjab, and the registrar general of the Punjab and Haryana High Court will also be part of the committee.

As per an earlier order of the Supreme Court, the registrar general of the High Court has secured all the records of Modi’s visit to Punjab. The registrar general has been asked to submit them to the panel head immediately, reported PTI.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had said that the terms of reference for the committee will be to identify the persons responsible for the alleged breach, the extent to which they are responsible, remedial measures to be taken and suggestions on ensuring the security of constitutional functionaries, Live Law reported.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had agreed to set up a committee headed by a retired judge of the court to investigate the alleged breach. The court also said that all other inquiries into the matter should be stopped.

The court passed the directions in response to a petition by an organisation named Lawyers Voice.