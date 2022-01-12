The Twitter account of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was hacked on Wednesday.

The hackers renamed the account as “Elon Musk” and tweeted “great job”. They also posted some malicious links.

However, the account was restored shortly after. The ministry restored the profile picture and deleted the tweets posted by the hackers.

It seems the official Twitter handle of the I&B Ministry @MIB_India was hacked temporarily. Renamed after billionaire Elon Musk, with a number of what appear to be spam tweets. pic.twitter.com/q1GG7ZTwi1 — Krishn Kaushik (@Krishn_) January 12, 2022

The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers. — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) January 12, 2022

This comes exactly a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was compromised and tweets about cryptocurrencies were posted. Earlier in September 2020, an unidentified group had hacked the Twitter account linked to Modi’s personal website and mobile application.

The Twitter accounts of the Indian Medical Association, Indian Council of World Affairs and Mann Deshi Mahila Bank were also hacked on January 3.