Restrictions in Delhi will be lifted if coronavirus cases reduce in the next two to three days, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Wednesday, according to PTI. He added that cases have plateaued in the Capital.

“Hospitalisation rate has stabilised and cases have plateaued,” said Jain. “There are still several beds vacant. People with comorbidities are facing more problems, not many people are coming to hospital for treatment of coronavirus.”

On Tuesday, the Capital registered 21,259 new coronavirus cases, an almost 11% increase from Monday’s tally of 19,166 infections. The city reported 23 deaths, the highest since June 13.

The city’s positivity rate also rose marginally from 25% on Monday to 25.65% on Tuesday. This is the highest positivity rate for Delhi since May 5.

The health minister on Wednesday said Delhi could experience a similar decrease in cases as Mumbai had over the last few days.

On Tuesday, Mumbai registered 11,647 infections in the last 24 hours. The numbers marked a dip of nearly 17.1% from Monday’s tally of 13,648. This was the fourth day in a row that the city has seen a decline in daily Covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said 1,700 of its personnel have tested positive between January 1 and 12, reported ANI.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also ruled out imposing a lockdown in the city, ANI reported on Tuesday morning. However, the Delhi government has imposed a number of restrictions amid an uptick in the case.

On Tuesday morning, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority ordered the closure of all private offices in the Capital and urged the employees to work from home. Earlier, private offices were allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

On Monday, the authority decided to shut down restaurants and bars in the city. Only the take-away facility has been allowed at these outlets. The authorities also decided that only one weekly market will be allowed to operate every day in each zone of the city.

Shops and malls dealing with non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open according to the odd-even formula, based on their registration numbers between 10 am to 8 pm. However, shops of essential items will stay open on all days.

Schools, educational institutions, cinemas, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gyms, yoga centres and entertainment parks have been shut.

All political, social, entertainment, religious and festival events have been banned. Meanwhile, marriages and funerals can have only 20 guests.