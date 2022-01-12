The administration in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar on Tuesday declared illegal a bandh called by the All Nyishi Youth Association under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The district magistrate has also ordered suspension of all internet services between 5 pm on Wednesday and 5 pm on Friday.

The All Nyishi Youth Association had announced a 36-hour shutdown call from Thursday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu on allegations of corruption, reported The Arunachal Times.

On Tuesday, Itanagar Capital Complex District Magistrate Talo Potom told the organisation to call off the bandh. Potom said that such shutdowns in the district have earlier led to law and order situations that resulted in loss of lives and properties.

“Any damage or destruction to public or private properties shall be recovered from the bandh callers,” he said.

In a separate order order, Potom directed shop owners to remove unused tyres than can be used “by the illegal bandh callers to create land and order problems”. He also directed the police to seize the unused tyres and take measures to stop their use during the protests.

Bandh call

On December 10, the All Nyishi Youth Association had alleged that there were several corruption charges against the chief minister. It had submitted a representation to the state government, seeking clarification on the allegation and had given a 15-day ultimatum to respond.

On December 30, the organisation demanded that Khandu should resign within seven days, pointing out that the government had failed to issue any clarification on the allegations.

On Monday, Byabang Joram, the organisation’s president, said that it was left with no choice but to launch a “democratic movement of 36 hours bandh”.

“ANYA [All Nyishi Youth Association] is willing to call off the proposed bandh if the state government addresses its demands before the day of bandh call,” Joram said. “If any unfortunate violence occurs during the bandh call, the government shall be responsible for it.”